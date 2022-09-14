Watch Now
Kohl's announces national hiring events September 15-17 and October 13-15

Eric Risberg/AP
In this Aug. 8, 2011 photo, shoppers enter and exit the Kohl's store in San Rafael, Calif. Kohlís Corp. is reporting that its second-quarter profits rose 17 percent Thursday, Aug. 11, as the mid-brow department store chainís expense controls and success in its store-label brands offset modest revenue growth. The company says itís increasing its profit guidance. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Posted at 10:29 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 22:29:53-04

Kohl’s has announced that it will be hosting two national hiring events to prepare for the holiday season. The events will be held September 15-17 and October 13-15.

Kohl’s is looking to fill a number of seasonal associate openings in stores, distribution centers, and e-commerce fulfillment centers. In Grand Rapids, the company is looking to fill 430 open store roles.

At the hiring events, candidates can receive a job offer on the same day of their interview.

Kohl’s says that it offers employees flexible scheduling, weekly paychecks, an immediate 15% merchandise employee discount, as well as occasional associate shop special events with an increase to 35% off.

Kohl’s national hiring events will be held September 15-17 and October 13-15. Open positions can be found on Kohl’s website. More information on the company’s seasonal hiring plans can also be found on their website.

