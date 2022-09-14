Kohl's announces national hiring events September 15-17 and October 13-15

Kohl’s has announced that it will be hosting two national hiring events to prepare for the holiday season. The events will be held September 15-17 and October 13-15.

Kohl’s is looking to fill a number of seasonal associate openings in stores, distribution centers, and e-commerce fulfillment centers. In Grand Rapids, the company is looking to fill 430 open store roles.

At the hiring events, candidates can receive a job offer on the same day of their interview.

Kohl’s says that it offers employees flexible scheduling, weekly paychecks, an immediate 15% merchandise employee discount, as well as occasional associate shop special events with an increase to 35% off.

Kohl’s national hiring events will be held September 15-17 and October 13-15. Open positions can be found on Kohl’s website. More information on the company’s seasonal hiring plans can also be found on their website.

