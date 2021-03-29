Know Before You Go: Where to Park to get vaccinated at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place is anticipating for its busiest day yet Monday, with plans to vaccinate 12,000 people.

Courtesy West Michigan Vaccine Clinic

In response, officials are laying out areas for people to park to make your vaccination appointment as smooth as possible.

If you are heading downtown, there are a few different ways for you to park:

Government Center Ramp, 300 Monroe, across the street from DeVos Place- The ramp can be accessed off Ottawa or one of the two Monroe entrances. Bring your parking ticket to the clinic for validation.

MOTU: Park at any of the MOTU meters. To download the MOTU app instructions, click here [spectrumhealth.org] and then on DeVos Place Instructions. You can get $3 OFF with code VACCINECLINIC

Gerald Ford Museum North and South Lots and Rapid Shuttle: Park at the Museum lots, located off Scribner Avenue and Bridge Street/Michigan Avenue. These lots are available as overflow, and gates will open automatically upon entry.

A shuttle from The Rapid will run every eight minutes to and from DeVos Place. The shuttle stop is located on Bridge Street/Michigan Avenue. To return to these lots, The Rapid will pick up at the bus stop located just outside of DeVos Place/Monroe Avenue on the left after exiting the building.

For more information visit vaccinatewestmi.com.