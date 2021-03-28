DeVos Place to provide over 10,000 vaccinations on Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place expects to provide 12,000 vaccinations on Monday.

It would set a daily record since they began immunizing people in January.

Appointments must be made.

Organizers say it can provide 20,000 vaccinations per day, but has been limited due to vaccine supplies.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 33.4% of people living in Kent County have been vaccinated.

Michigan is currently experiencing a five-week increase in new coronavirus cases. The state saw the largest number of them in a single day since December, with more than 5,000 additional cases on Thursday and Friday.

The death rate is still low, but health officials say that often lags behind.

Hospitalizations have risen since the end of February, peaking this week with more than 1,800 people admitted.

“These numbers are not a surprise if you work at a hospital and see what’s coming in,” said Dr. Richard Van Enk, director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology at Bronson.

Van Enk says Bronson is not overwhelmed by any means, but says they are seeing statewide trends.

Bronson Methodist is currently treating 29 COVID-19 patients, with six in the ICU.

According to Van Enk, and other state health officials, a few things could be contributing to the spread, including variants and more activities resuming, like indoor dining and youth sports.

“The one [virus variant] that we have here in Michigan is the one that was first characterized in the United Kingdom and it’s called B117,” said Van Enk. “That variant seems to be more infectious. So, if you have X number of infected people or X number of virus in the community and one of them is this more infectious variant, then you’re going to have more cases and you’re going to have more hospitalizations.”

“If people are relaxing their vigilance and not as careful about wearing their face masks in public and about gathering together with people and doing things in indoor environments that are risky, then that’s going to increase their risk and then that will eventual increase the number of people [infected],” said Van Enk.

The clinic has expanded parking options to improve the experience of those taking the vaccine. More information can be found here.