Knife confiscated after fight at Grand Rapids' Ottawa Hills High School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A knife was found in a bag at Ottawa Hills High School after a fight broke out Tuesday morning, say school officials.

Dr. Timothy Mabin, principal of the school, sent a note home to parents saying security 'responded within seconds', stopping the fight and finding the weapon in the nearby bag of a student.

"We are grateful that no one was injured, and the situation was quickly brought under control," Dr. Mabin wrote. "As part of our daily security protocols, GRPS Public Safety & School Security officers use metal detectors to prevent weapons from entering the school. We are currently investigating how this item bypassed detection [Tuesday] morning."

The principal went on to ask families to discuss appropriate and safe items to bring to school and encouraged them to take advantage of the district's safety resources.

According to the note, the fight was sparked by an altercation that had happened outside of school the previous weekend.

