Kids' Food Basket hosting Gobble Wobble Run and Walk on Thanksgiving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids’ Food Basket has announced the return of the Gobble Wobble Run and Walk. The event will be held on Thanksgiving morning at East Grand Rapids Middle School (2425 Lake Drive Southeast).

At the event, guests can run, walk, or wobble to the finish line. Pets are also invited to participate.

Before the Gobble Wobble Run and Walk, the Widdle Wobble will be held at 8 a.m. The event is open to kids ages 12 and under, and is free to participate in.

All proceeds from the race will go directly to Kids’ Food Basket. The organization serves about 10,000 evening meals every school day to children in 60 schools. They include schools located in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan counties.

“This is a race that the whole community can run together,” said Kids’ Food Basket Vice President of Development Ashley Diersh. “Every year, we see families of all ages, people in costumes, and even dogs get in on the fun. Before we gather around the table for the holiday, we invite you to gather for a fun way to support KFB’s critical work of ensuring that all kids in West Michigan have the healthy food needed to thrive.”

The 2022 Gobble Wobble Fun Run and Walk will be held on Thanksgiving (November 24). More information on the race, as well as registration, can be found here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube