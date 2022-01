GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kid Rock announced a new tour with a stop at Van Andel Arena in the spring and two stops at Pine Know Music Theater at the end of the summer.

The "Bad Reputation Tour" will stop at Van Andel Arena on April 16 with special guests Grand Funk Railroad and a special appearance by Tracy Lewis on Saturday, April 16.

The tour will wrap up at Pine Knob on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17, with special guests Foreigner and Trey Lewis.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.