Kent County DPW and Vicinity Energy enter partnership on Waste to Energy operations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) has partnered with Vicinity Energy to manage the Waste-to-Energy plant in Grand Rapids.

DPW tells us both companies have reached an agreement ensuring the plant will be run safely and effectively in the long term.

We’re told the collaboration will reduce yearly operating costs while upholding workers, service quality and environmental integrity.

“For more than 30 years, Waste-to-Energy has been a key part of Kent County’s integrated waste management system, and it allows our community to responsibly and reliably dispose of solid waste while producing local energy and reducing the amount of waste going into landfills,” says DPW Director Dar Baas. “We’re continuing to invest in the Waste-to-Energy facility, and this new partnership with Vicinity will ensure it operates safely and efficiently for years to come.”

DPW adds Vicinity Energy will recruit more employees to deliver on the Waste-to-Energy facility’s goals.

The plant gathers 190,000 pounds of solid waste every year from businesses and government buildings in Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids, Walker, Wyoming, Kentwood and Grandville, producing enough energy to power 11,000 residences, according to DPW.

FOX 17

"It's an exciting new era here as we as we have new staff coming in,” says Waste to Energy Operations Manager Paul Smith. “We have a lot of existing staff that are carrying the torch forward for us."

We’re told the plant has earned the Clean Corporate Citizen title every year since 2006.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube