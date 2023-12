GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash after deputies say a car hit a pedestrian.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday, according to dispatch, near Plainfield Avenue NE and 4 Mile Road NE.

Details are limited, but FOX 17 learned at the scene that the pedestrian was no longer there. It’s not clear whether they were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to bring you updated information.

