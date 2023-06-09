Kent Co. Road Commission to start construction on Grand Rapids roundabout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission (KCRC) will start construction of its first major roundabout at the intersection of 84th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue on Monday, June 12.

County officials made the decision to add a roundabout after a comprehensive analysis of traffic patterns, crash history and projected growth in the area.

KCRC aims to enhance its transportation infrastructure with this roundabout, while prioritizing safety and efficiency.

The road commission says the intersection, which has been operating with a four-way stop, did meet the requirements for a traffic signal; however, the commission’s research determined a roundabout is a safer solution.

“A traffic signal actually creates more accidents, so if we were to install a traffic signal here, next year, you would see an increase in accidents from what’s currently here with a four-way stop,” KCRC’s Deputy Managing Director of Engineering Wayne Harrall said. “Statistic show a much [smaller] number of accidents at a roundabout than at a traffic signal.”

Experts say the circular design of a roundabout eliminates the potential for high-speed, high-impact crashes, which reduces the severity of crashes.

Plus, roundabouts get rid of head-on and right-angle crashes, which are common at traditional intersections, and are more likely to cause severe injuries or deaths.

“Research consistently demonstrates that roundabouts have a significant, positive impact on road safety. With their ability to reduce intersection collisions, regulate traffic flow and minimize delays, more communities across the state are embracing roundabouts as a viable and effective solution, where feasible,” Harrall explained.

Roundabouts typically are much more expensive to implement than traffic signals.

Harrall said a new traffic signal usually costs around $300,000, while this roundabout project is estimated to cost a little more than $1.2 million.

The Michigan Department of Transportation awarded KCRC the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) grant in 2022, as a show of support for this roundabout project.

“The cost to the road commission is virtually the same as putting up a signal. The signal would not qualify for the safety funds that we’re securing, so it’s really, from a locally funded aspect, same cost. Long-term, we’re very comfortable that it’s going to handle the traffic at this intersection,” Harrall added.

The intersection of 84th and Kalamazoo Ave. will be closed for construction of the project, which is expected to be complete by Friday, August 11.

KCRC says detour routes will be marked clearly and posted for drivers’ convenience.

