Ken's Fruit Market announces Plainfield expansion

Ken's Fruit Market
Posted at 9:43 AM, Jan 10, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ken’s Fruit Market announced an upcoming expansion to its Plainfield location.

The expansion will add a greenhouse in addition to an enhanced store space, the grocery retailer announced on its Facebook page Monday.

We’re told the retail section will be 8,000 square feet in size and the greenhouse, which will be located in the garden center, will span 12,000 square feet.

“Please excuse our parking lot change during construction,” the company writes. “We will re-stripe and adjust parking when [the] job is complete.”

Ken’s Fruit Market anticipates the project will be completed ahead of spring.

