Kendall College of Arts and Design students hold Student Art Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students from Kendall College of Arts and Design created a unique shopping experience with the Student Art Market in Grand Rapids on Thursday.

More than 20 students, vendors, and registered organizations worked to bring the market to life.

The Student Art Market had one-of-a-kind gifts for shoppers to purchase and put under the Christmas tree.

“We have students from a variety of programs selling handmade items,” said Nicole Dekraker, director of student engagement at Kendall. “Everything from small stickers and prints to holiday greeting cards, paintings, knitted ware, crocheted items, you name it. A lot of beautiful works that are displayed at a variety of price points here for our guests.”

The funds raised from the Student Art Market will go to help support student travel, as well as networking opportunities for professional development.

Although the Student Art Market has wrapped up, anyone interested can still purchase the items created by students at Kendall’s campus gift shop.

