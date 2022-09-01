Kane Brown to perform at Van Andel Arena on March 16

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Country music artist Kane Brown’s Drunk or Dreaming Tour will be making a stop in Grand Rapids. Brown will perform at the Van Andel Arena on March 16.

Tickets will be available to purchase from Van Andel Arena’s website starting on Friday, September 9 at 10 a.m. Fans can also register for a pre-sale on Brown’s website, which will begin on September 6 at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program, starting on Tuesday, September 6 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, September 8 at 10 p.m.

Brown's first album, Kane Brown, was released in 2016. In 2017, Brown became the first artist to lead all five of Billboard’'s main country charts simultaneously after the release of Kane Brown Deluxe Edition. It was followed by his second album, Experiment, which was released in 2018. The album debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making Brown the first male country artist to have the achievement in 24 years. His next album, Different Man, will be released on September 9.

Throughout his career, Brown has worked with DJ Marshmello, Khalid and Swae Lee, Nelly, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Brooks & Dunn, Lauren Alaina, and Becky G. Brown.

The performance will also feature Dustin Lynch as a special guest. Lynch’s first album, Dustin Lynch, was released in 2012. His other albums include 2014’s Where It’s At and 2020’s Tullahoma. His latest album, Blue in the Sky, was released on February 11.

LoCash will also be a special guest at the concert. The duo consists of Chris Lucas and Preston Brust. Their first album, LoCash Cowboys, was released in 2013. Their other albums include 2016’s The Fighters and 2019’s Brothers.

Brown will perform at the Van Andel Arena on March 16.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube