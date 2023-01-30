K9 Eli returns to duty after stabbing in Grand Rapids stand-off

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A K9 injured in the line of duty, responding to a stand-off in northwest Grand Rapids back in November, is now cleared for service.

On Monday, the Grand Rapids Police Department welcomed K9 Eli back to work after making a full recovery from a stabbing.

K9 Eli was stabbed eight times after being deployed by police to make contact with a barricaded subject on the city's northwest side.

The dog suffered severe blood loss, and two stab wounds punctured his lungs. He was rushed to the emergency room, underwent surgery, and was released within a few days.

He rested at home with his human partner, Officer Kribs.

GRPD K9 Eli walks out of the hospital on his own four paws.

GRPD originally said it was uncertain whether K9 Eli would return to service or be retired.

However, GRPD confirmed on Tuesday that the dog was "physically and mentally fit for duty" and would be working full-time.

"On behalf of Officer Kribs, the K9 team, and the department, THANK YOU for the outpouring of support, well wishes, and donations," said GRPD.

