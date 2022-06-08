JUST IN: Money in the Bank race at Berlin Raceway postponed

MARNE, Mich. — The Money in the Bank race at Berlin Raceway was postponed Wednesday evening due to rain.

Now, it is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with gates set to open at 4 p.m.

READ MORE: A look back at Berlin Raceway’s history ahead of Money in the Bank

The general manager of Berlin Raceway says NASCAR drivers William Byron, Erik Jones and Ty Majeski are expected to stay and participate in Thursday's race.

Online tickets are $15, tickets at the box office are $20 and kids 15-years-old and under get in for free.

FOX 17 will have a crew at the race Thursday to bring you full coverage.

