'Jurassic World Live Tour' coming to Van Andel Arena October 20-22

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Grand Rapids. The performances will be held at the Van Andel Arena October 20-22.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, April 11 at 10 a.m. On the Jurassic World Live Tour website, visitors can sign up to get access to an advance pre-sale code to purchase tickets early.

The show features more than 24 film-accurate, life-size dinosaurs, including Blue the Velociraptor and a Tyrannosaurus rex. It also features Bumpy from the Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

The show also transforms the arena into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley. Scientists are also working to unravel a corrupt plan and save a new dinosaur from a terrible fate.

Prior to the performance, a pre-show experience will be held one hour before showtime. The pre-show experience is included with all ticket purchases. At the experience, audience members will be able to see the Jurassic World dinosaurs and vehicles up close and personal. There will also be photo opportunities available with the Triceratops, Steosaurus, Baby Bumpy, as well as the Jurassic World Jeep and Gyrosphere.

The film franchise is based on the 1990 book Jurassic Park, which was written by Michael Crichton and released in 1990. The book was adapted into the 1993 Jurassic Park film, which was directed by Steven Spielberg. The film stars Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm. It was followed by The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) and Jurassic Park III (2001).

The fourth film in the series, Jurassic World, was released in 2015. The film was directed by Colin Trevorrow and stars Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, and Vincent D’Onofrio as Vic Hoskins. It was followed by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022). Jurassic World Dominion also featured Neill, Dern, and Goldblum reprising their roles from the Jurassic Park trilogy.

The Jurassic World Live Tour will be performed at the Van Andel Arena October 20-22. Tickets will be available to purchase on the venue’s website.

