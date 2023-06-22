Judge Robert H. Bell passes away at 79

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Judge Robert H. Bell has passed away. He was 79.

Bell died peacefully on June 8, according to Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Service.

After starting his career as Ingham County’s assistant prosecuting attorney in 1969 — and later as 55th District Court judge three years later — Bell was selected as West Michigan’s U.S. district judge by former President Ronald Reagan.

Bell presided over the case of Marvin Gabrion, a man who was sentenced to death in the early 2000s for the murder of Rachel Timmerman in Newaygo County.

Bell was laid to rest June 17 in Williamston.

