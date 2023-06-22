Judge Robert H. Bell passes away at 79

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Judge Robert H. Bell has passed away. He was 79.
Bell died peacefully on June 8, according to Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Service.
After starting his career as Ingham County’s assistant prosecuting attorney in 1969 — and later as 55th District Court judge three years later — Bell was selected as West Michigan’s U.S. district judge by former President Ronald Reagan.
Bell presided over the case of Marvin Gabrion, a man who was sentenced to death in the early 2000s for the murder of Rachel Timmerman in Newaygo County.
Bell was laid to rest June 17 in Williamston.
Read Bell’s full obituary online.