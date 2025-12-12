Judge denies motion to close Sligh building, giving Grand Rapids antique stores hope for holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A trio of Grand Rapids antique stores will not be forced to leave their building, at least not yet.

On Friday, a judge denied a motion to close the Sligh Furniture Co. building, a former factory on Century Avenue currently home to Warehouse One Antiques, Century Antiques and Lost and Found Treasures of Old and New.

"This is an untenable situation but you are not being evicted now," Hon. Curt A. Benson said at the close of the hearing in 17th Circuit Court.

"What the future of this building is, who knows," he said.

Benson then called for a settlement conference where the building's future, including how it will be repaired and what will become of its tenants, could be decided.

Grand Rapids Owners of Grand Rapids antique stores hope to stay in historic building Sam Landstra

Last month, the court-appointed receiver over the building, John Polderman, filed the motion to close, citing safety concerns and a lack of revenue for maintenance and repairs.

The legal maneuver came months after the five-story facility was placed into a receivership — a court-ordered remedy in which a neutral third-party is appointed to manage property during a legal dispute — after its owner failed to pay loans on the property.

"I think he's taking a wait and see approach," Polderman said about Benson's ruling. "If past performance is indicative of future results, it doesn't look promising, but I do think there's an opportunity here, once and for all, for [the owners] to step forward and infuse cash and make repairs."

During the hearing, Polderman said a cracked beam supporting the building's ceiling, "monthly" breaks in its water lines and fire suppression system and a series of code violations issued by the City of Grand Rapids were cause for closure.

FOX 17 | Sam Landstra

"I can't, in good conscience, give tenants an extension on their lease, or tell the city that I'm going to be making all of these repairs when I do not have the funds to do so," said Polderman, claiming he had been managing the building at a loss of $186,000 over "the past five months or so."

An attorney for Red Oak Income Opportunity Fund, the building's lender, said he "fully" supported the receiver's request to close.

"Life safety is more important than business," Brandon Wilson said. "I cannot advocate for anyone to be in this building."

Conversely, Scott Brinkmann, an attorney for the building's owners, JV SBAM SB, claimed the buildings condition and cash flow could quickly be remedied.

In order to prevent the roof from future collapse, Brinkmann previewed a $29,000 plan to install a total of 72 columns across all floors of the former factory that could be completed in three weeks or less, with construction able to begin as soon as next week.

"We've agreed to pay for this work," he said, adding a potential increase in rent for tenants of the building and "additional capital contributions" from a limited partner could address concerns over revenue.

Sara Lachman, an attorney representing the three antique stores who successfully filed a motion to intervene in the case last week, continued Brinkmann's argument, claiming the receiver would be in a "worse" financial position if the stores were evicted.

"The repairs will still have to be made," Lachman said, commenting on the potential costs of abatement or demolition. "If you take away the revenue, it's just worse. It's just more expensive."

Lachman also requested, "at a minimum," that the court to give tenants 180 days to leave the building, rather than 30.

"We are at the height of retail season, these stores have enviable, long lines, and they have not thousands of items, but hundreds of thousands of items," she said. "There's snow outside, there's ice outside, and there's no reason they should be asked to leave in some sort of race."

At the conclusion of the hearing, Benson said thought of evicting oft-visited businesses was "unsentimental" but nonetheless a matter of "equity."

"Just give us more time. Just give us more time," he said, referencing the argument made on behalf of building's owner and its tenants.

"Meanwhile, the taxes are unpaid, the building's not repaired. That's why we're here. If the defendants could or would pay, we wouldn't be here."

Still, Benson said he did not believe the building was at an "imminent risk of collapse" and, given this, wanted to study its owner's plans for repair and improving revenue.

"We'll get everyone together, including the tenants, and we'll see what we can work out," he said.

In the interest of full disclosure, Benson also said he bought Christmas presents from the stores last year and, when he hunts during opening weekend of deer firearm season in Michigan, the women in his family "never miss" the Deer Hunter's Widow Sale.

FOX 17 | Sam Landstra

Benson's denial, which comes less than two weeks before Christmas, gives the stores hope through the holiday season.

"I believe that it allows us to live for another day, basically," said Mark Miller, owner of Lost and Found Treasures of New and Old.

"[The settlement conference] will allow for some serious conversations that have needed to be had, and hopefully will come with an equitable solution for everybody," he said.

Miller says he feels safe in the building and, in advance of Friday's hearing, he has fielded questions from customers about its future.

"We're all over Grand Rapids," he said. "People are very supportive, and I think that they would be disappointed in seeing us leave."

This is a developing story. Read and watch FOX 17 for future updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube