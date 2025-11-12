Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Husband out hunting this weekend? Shop at the Deer Hunter's Widow Sale in Grand Rapids

David Kenyon/MI Dept. of Natural Resources
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If the woods are set to steal away your husband for another weekend this fall, head to the Deer Hunter's Widow Sale in Grand Rapids. At least you'll have a successful hunt!

  • WHAT: Special sales, hours at Century Antiques, Lost and Found Treasures of Old and New and Warehouse One Antiques
  • WHERE: 449 Century Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
  • WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 14 (6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.), Friday, Nov. 15 (10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.), Saturday, Nov. 16 (11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.)
  • WHY: Deals on vintage clothing, collectibles, furniture, home decor and more during opening weekend for deer firearm season in Michigan

