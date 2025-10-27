John Ball Zoo's baby pygmy hippo set to make public debut in members-only event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of John Ball Zoo's newest residents is set to make his public debut in a limited-engagement event starting on Tuesday.

Hugo, the baby pygmy hippo will make his first foray into the public side of the hippo enclosure at the zoo on October 28. His appearance will be limited to zoo members only, according to a Facebook post by the zoo.

The members-only preview is scheduled to run from Tuesday to Friday. The zoo explained the smaller audience should help the baby get used to people before he makes a wider public appearance starting November 1.

Hugo was born September 3. He is the first pygmy hippo to be born at John Ball Zoo.

While you'll have a chance, if you're a zoo member, to see Hugo this week, the zoo warns that hippos like to snooze during the day and Hugo is quite good at hiding in the hay.

The cheapest membership level at the zoo is $85 for one person, $115 for two, and $145 for a family.

