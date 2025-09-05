John Ball Zoo celebrates birth of pygmy hippo calf

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Making quite the splash on social media, John Ball Zoo is excited to welcome a new member of the family: a pygmy hippo calf! The staff is excited for more than one reason, and have been hard at work caring for the yet unnamed 11-pound newborn.

When can we see the baby? Animal care supervisor Jaime Racalla says she's letting the calf's mother Penelope decide, with hopes to share more about it in October. Because pygmy hippos are typically found in West Africa, they aren't adapted to handle Falls in Michigan, and Racalla says when you get to see them, they will most likely be in their day room to stay warm. Zoo staff say this is Penelope's first baby, but she's doing great as a first-time mom.

Racalla says the newborn is bringing the community together, and bringing attention to an important cause. Not only is it cute to see the baby pygmy hippo share time with it's mother, but it's also important for conservation. The elusive animal isn't nearly as populous as it's larger cousins, with only 2,500 living in the wild. Racalla hopes the birth of the pygmy hippo can inspire every guest to make a difference.

While many people are curious to learn more about the new addition, zoo staff are keeping the newborn's sex under wraps — for the time being. Racalla says the calf's father Jahari has yet to meet with them, but says West Michigan may learn about it in the next week. Once the zoo reveals the calf's sex, they will then start working to give it a name.

Racalla says both Jahari and Penelope are both in their prime for breeding age, and that the newborn could be just the first of a few new pygmy hippos born at the zoo.

