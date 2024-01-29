John Ball Zoo to host hiring parties

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking for work helping preserve wildlife and wild places? John Ball Zoo is hiring!

They’ll be hosting hiring parties for seasonal positions through February.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, February 3

4-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 15

10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, February 24 (18+ online)

Each event will include refreshments, giveaways, and prizes and a chance to interview with representatives across 7 zoo departments including retail and customer service, education, and venue staff.

You can find out more— or apply ahead of time— on the John Ball Zoo website.