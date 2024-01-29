Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

John Ball Zoo to host hiring parties

red panda triplets.jpg
John Ball Zoo
red panda triplets.jpg
Posted at 11:37 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 11:37:09-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking for work helping preserve wildlife and wild places? John Ball Zoo is hiring!

They’ll be hosting hiring parties for seasonal positions through February.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, February 3
4-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 15
10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, February 24 (18+ online)

Each event will include refreshments, giveaways, and prizes and a chance to interview with representatives across 7 zoo departments including retail and customer service, education, and venue staff.

You can find out more— or apply ahead of time— on the John Ball Zoo website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book