Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

John Ball Zoo throws birthday party for red panda triplets

items.[0].image.alt
John Ball Zoo
Panda Birthday 3.jpg
Panda Birthday 2.jpg
Panda Birthday 1.jpg
Panda Birthday 4.jpg
Posted at 2:04 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 14:04:12-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was panda-monium at John Ball Zoo Friday morning as red panda triplets Ruby, Willow and Rose enjoyed their first birthday party.

John Ball Zoo celebrated the first birthday of its red panda triplets with a birthday fort, a papier-mâché “1” and tons of bamboo.

Panda Birthday 2.jpg

The zoo posted photos of the celebration on its Facebook page Friday morning.

The triplets were born on June 25, 2020, to mom, Wasabi, and dad, Wyatt. The red panda parents were paired together through the Red Panda Species Survival Plan (SSP).

John Ball Zoo hosted a Facebook Live with its education coordinator to give fans a chance to learn more about the three cubs.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time