GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo (JBZ) pampered its penguins Thursday! It was all part of their yearly wellness examinations.

The procedure is done to make sure JBZ’s colony of Magellanic penguins are happy and healthy.

Veterinary employees weighed all of the zoo’s 24 penguins and trimmed their beaks and nails.

We’re told Magellanic penguins usually live up to 8–10 years in the wild but can reach well into their 20s — and sometimes 30s! — at the zoo.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube