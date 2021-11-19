John Ball Zoo offers Black Friday discount on memberships

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo is starting its Black Friday sale on memberships early this year.

Memberships will be 10% off starting Friday, Nov. 19 through Friday, Dec. 3, according to a news release.

Members get unlimited free admission to visit the more than 2,000 animals that call the zoo home, as well as free or reduced admission to more than 150 AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums across North America.

They also receive discounts and early registration for John Ball Zoo camps, classes and birthday parties, and exclusive, members-only access to special events.

John Ball Zoo has different levels of memberships available with different benefits.

To purchase a membership, visit the zoo’s website here.