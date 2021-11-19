Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

John Ball Zoo offers Black Friday discount on memberships

items.[0].image.alt
John Ball Zoo
JBZoo_Membership (1).jpg
Posted at 12:15 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 12:15:47-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo is starting its Black Friday sale on memberships early this year.

Memberships will be 10% off starting Friday, Nov. 19 through Friday, Dec. 3, according to a news release.

Members get unlimited free admission to visit the more than 2,000 animals that call the zoo home, as well as free or reduced admission to more than 150 AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums across North America.

They also receive discounts and early registration for John Ball Zoo camps, classes and birthday parties, and exclusive, members-only access to special events.

John Ball Zoo has different levels of memberships available with different benefits.

To purchase a membership, visit the zoo’s website here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time