John Ball Zoo introduces Pumpkin the mini highland cow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo (JBZ) has announced the arrival of a new friend joining the animals at its Children’s Petting Zoo!

Pumpkin the miniature highland calf comes as a donation made by 2 Men & a Hen, a local farm, the zoo tells us.

We’re told the calf was born June 21 and was named Pumpkin after a community vote.

Zoo officials say Pumpkin will be found among the sheep and goats at Red’s Hobby Farm in August after he completes a temporary quarantine period.

“We are very excited to introduce Pumpkin to West Michigan,” says Area Curator Dan Hemmann. “It’s important for children to learn about animals that are found locally as well as around the world.”

JBZ says mini highland cows originated in Scotland but can now be found all over the world.

Zoo officials add Pumpkin will eat hay, grass and grain after he is weaned off of bottle feedings.

