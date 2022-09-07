John Ball Zoo hosting Wizard Weekends in September

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo has announced that it will host Wizarding Weekends, which is inspired by the Harry Potter franchise. Wizarding Weekends will be held September 10-11 and September 17-18 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

During Wizarding Weekends, guests can learn more about the “fantastical beasts” from the world of Harry Potter. Visitors can also visit Nocturnal Alley and explore the Forbidden Forest.

Guests are also encouraged to wear costumes, including robes and to bring magic wands.

The Harry Potter franchise began with author J. K. Rowling’s 1997 book Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which was published as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in the United States. The series continued until 2007 with the release of the seventh and final book: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The books were later adapted into a film series that starred Daniel Radcliffe. The film series ran from 2001-2011. A spin-off prequel film series, Fantastic Beasts, began in 2016. Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort have a section of the theme parks dedicated to the franchise called The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

