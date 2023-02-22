John Ball Zoo holding hiring event for seasonal workers this Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo will be holding a hiring event for seasonal workers this Saturday. It will be held at the zoo (1300 Fulton St. W.) from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The positions include admissions, the animal care team, the education department, and food and beverage. The zoo hires more than 350 people each year for seasonal positions during the summer.

The event will feature open interviews and on-the-spot hiring. It is open to people ages 15 and older. Returning seasonal employees are welcome.

The benefits for seasonal employees include above minimum wage pay, free zoo membership, discounts throughout the zoo, free lunches, and scholarship opportunities.

“Working at John Ball Zoo is an amazing experience,” said Laura Davis, director of strategy and organizational development at John Ball Zoo. “We’re looking for new team members, who are passionate about animals, conservation and our West Michigan community, to join us. We have a wide range of positions available to suit people’s different interests and strengths. The zoo offers exceptional training programs and workshops to help our team members build on their experience.”

John Ball Zoo’s hiring event will be held this Saturday. More information can be found on the zoo’s website.

