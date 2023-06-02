Watch Now
John Ball Zoo celebrating Summer Spectacular, opening pygmy hippo habitat

Posted at 7:14 AM, Jun 02, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re heading to John Ball Zoo this weekend, you’re in for a treat.

June 2-4 is their Summer Spectacular, and they’re welcoming guests to the new pygmy hippo habitat!

The celebration of the new addition to the zoo will continue in July with Hippo-Palooza!

Enjoy live music as you stroll through the zoo this weekend, plus step right up for activities (for kids of all ages)—including penguin and chimpanzee feedings!

Summer Spectacular is happening during the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival, so be prepared to see some incredible displays of traditional and contemporary lantern art.

Plan your visit to the zoo here.

