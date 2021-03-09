John Ball Zoo announces 2021 season opening date

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo will reopen for the season at the end of the month, according to a news release Tuesday.

Opening Day will be March 27 at 9 a.m.

Guests will be able to see many of their favorite animals, including the zoo’s triplet red panda cubs, Rose, Ruby and Willow.

Born June 25, they were growing and bonding behind the scenes last season out of view of guests – but they’re now romping and paying outside for everyone to enjoy, along with their parents.

Another baby born at the zoo last season was Yoshi, the Canada lynx, who was born in May.

Many of the zoo’s animals are active and playful in the cool spring weather, while others prefer to stay inside until warmer temperatures arrive.

The zoo also announced a sneak peek at its new “Supersized” exhibit arriving on opening day, which features nature’s small and mighty.

From sneaky predators like the honey badger to the venomous blue-ringed octopus, the more than 30 toy brick sculptures are featured because of their colorful appearance in nature, unusual natural abilities and because they can be magnified to eye-popping size.

John Ball Zoo will continue to operate at limited capacity because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, therefore encouraging guests to purchase tickets online ahead of time.