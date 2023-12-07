Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Jerome Sorrells, fmr. Grand Rapids NAACP president, passes away

Jerome Edward Sorrells.jpg
Greater Grand Rapids NAACP
Jerome Edward Sorrells.jpg
Posted at 12:41 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 12:41:58-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jerome Edward Sorrells, former president of the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP, has passed away.

The NAACP announced Jerome’s passing Thursday morning.

“President Sorrells is a giant of giants,” the organization writes. “His commitment to Black business enterprise, building Black wealth and being unapologetic and unwavering about his commitment to social justice and civil rights. Rest in Power, King!”

A homegoing service is scheduled to be held at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, Dec. 11 at noon.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book