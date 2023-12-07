Jerome Sorrells, fmr. Grand Rapids NAACP president, passes away

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jerome Edward Sorrells, former president of the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP, has passed away.

The NAACP announced Jerome’s passing Thursday morning.

“President Sorrells is a giant of giants,” the organization writes. “His commitment to Black business enterprise, building Black wealth and being unapologetic and unwavering about his commitment to social justice and civil rights. Rest in Power, King!”

A homegoing service is scheduled to be held at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, Dec. 11 at noon.

