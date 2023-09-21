Jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux to perform at St. Cecilia Music Center on October 21

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux is coming to Grand Rapids. St. Cecilia Music Center has announced that Peyroux will perform at the venue on Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Peyroux’s first album was 1996’s Dreamland. It was followed by Careless Love (2004), Half the Perfect World (2006), and Standing on the Rooftop (2011). Her most recent album, Anthem, was released in 2018.

Peyroux also performed a version of Serge Gainsbourg’s “La Javanaise” for the soundtrack of director Guillermo del Toro’s 2017 film The Shape of Water.

Peyroux’s performance will kick off St. Cecilia Music Center’s Spectacular Jazz Series. The other concerts in the series will include “The Blue Note 85th Anniversary Tour” in January, and Samara Joy in March.

“We are excited to present prolific singer/songwriter Madeleine Peyroux on Saturday, October 21st,” said Executive and Artistic Director of St. Cecilia Music Center Cathy Holbrook. “Madeleine is an American jazz singer and songwriter who began her career as a teenager on the streets of Paris. Her extraordinary voice melds jazz, folk, country, and blues into a singular captivating experience. We are so excited to be one of her stops on her worldwide tour to showcase her amazing Careless Love Deluxe Anniversary Edition!”

Peyroux will perform at St. Cecilia Music Center on October 21. Tickets are available to purchase on the venue’s website, or by calling 616-459-2224.

