Jackson Street Hall not participating in Pulaski Days 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Breaking from tradition and other Polish halls, the Jackson Street Hall in Grand Rapids announced it will not officially participate in Pulaski Days in 2025.

The hall, formally called the Polish National Aid Society, said it will not work with the Pulaski Days committee to put on the annual celebration of Polish heritage. The week-long event, scheduled for September 28 through October 5, features food, music, and other Polish traditions.

It's been a Grand Rapids staple since 1972.

To put on Pulaski Days, the 14 Polish clubs and fraternal organizations open up their doors to the public.

Now the Jackson Street Hall plans to still be open to the public that week, but it won't be part of the committee that plans the week, according to Jackson Street Hall Vice President Mike Kozal.

“We’ll still have our homemade kielbasa, our homemade gołąbki, pierogis, our signature Kapusta,” Kozal said.

The Pulaski Day Board released the following statement on the matter:

Last month- members of PNAS (Jackson Street Hall) voted to no longer participate in our annual celebration of polish heritage after 52 years. We were made aware of this discussion back in December when the members requested information on the benefits of being part of our community. We responded both in writing and direct conversation with a club representative. We were dedicated to resolving this and keeping the community together. After months of conversations- We are told this vote came down to the annual dues letter, a facebook comment, and not seeing the benefits of remaining as a community of polish halls. PNAS stands with the vote to no longer be a participating member of the Pulaski Day Committee Inc.. Jackson Street Hall will not be considered a participating Polish Hall for our celebration in October.



This decision made by the members of PNAS (Jackson Street Hall) brings our whole community great sadness as the lengths we all took just two years ago to help save their club from closure. If you are a member of PNAS and have questions or are upset to hear this news- please reach out to your board. In the end- our community wishes them well in all their future endeavors. Pulaski Day Board and Community

Kozal said while there's lots of speculation flying about the decision, it is not anything he will entertain.

“As far as the rumors go, people have their opinions, and they’re absolutely entitled to their opinions," Kozal said.

Jackson Street Hall not participating in Pulaski Days 2025

The Vice President explained that the decision was made by members, not the board. It was put to a vote. Mike Kozal says it came down to cost saving measures.

“It’s a charge to participate. It takes some money to do all that. It goes to a great cause, a great standing tradition in Grand Rapids, for years," Kozal said.

“It’s just unfortunate, because of that money and some of the bills that we have coming in our way right now, with our equipment and some issues that we’ve found still with the building, the money would be better spent in that area,” he continued.

Kozal says he is still encouraging members to enjoy any and all the Polish halls open to the public during Pulaski weekend.

About Pulaski Days

Pulaski Days was founded in 1972 by Ed Czyzyk and Walter Ulanch to support the local social clubs by sharing Polish culture with the entire Grand Rapids community. The annual event has now grown into a week-long celebration that includes a parade, polka mass, flag raising, and kielbasa eating contest. For additional information visit the website www.pulaskidays.org

