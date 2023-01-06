It's time for World of Winter!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter got you down? Same.

But it doesn't have to — World of Winter is here; ready and waiting to add color and whimsy to even the grayest of days.

Stretching from Wealthy Street up to Mason Street, taking over both sides of the river— not to mention the bridges— and all through downtown— this 3-month festival is sure to brighten your spirits and give you something fun to do with the family.

Our Ruta Ulcinaite explored some of the interactive pieces— but there's just not enough time to show them all on air for FOX 17 Morning News!

Check out this interactive map for art installations and activities happening throughout the festival to see it for yourself.

Remember — this time of year is prime time for Seasonal Affectiveness Disorder, and while we can't promise World of Winter will cure you; we know getting outdoors and enjoying something new can do wonders!

World of Winter is with us January 6th - March 5th, and wile the events have specific times, the art will be on display 24/7, so you can go on your schedule.