It's not 'just the winter blues'-- Now what?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 'Tis the season for joy and gatherings-- but for some of us it's the season of stress, depression, and personal pressures bubbling under the surface.

If you or a loved one suffer from seasonal depression, these issues seem to snowball this time of year and— if not treated properly— can become overwhelming.

Winter Blues

An oft-used moniker of this issue that can be used to gloss over a real problem. The name is cute and can imply everything is fine. And maybe it is— maybe all you need is some good talk with a friend and a little sun exposure. Go do that. Whether it's getting a massage, changing the living room furniture around, or taking a walk or time off from responsibilities with a friend, self care is a simple way to manage stress.

But if these things don't do the trick, don't keep telling yourself 'it's just the winter blues'. Recognize you need a hand and get the help you need.

Seasonal Affectiveness Disorder (SAD)

Another cute name, but it's a real form of depression— diagnosable and treatable. Don't gaslight yourself into dismissing your own needs.

Try the same tricks to banish the winter blues, but make it a regularly scheduled event. Hit the gym on a weekly or daily basis if you need it, make a regular date with a friend for coffee, and pick up a winter sport/activity. The point is to give yourself something to look forward to and get regular doses of dopamine. And don't skip it. Keep that appointment with yourself no matter what.

Another way to combat it; change up your diet. Try new foods, increase veggies and fruits, try a new recipe, and make sure you're getting lean meat regularly.

Again — don't let this get too far. If it's affecting your work, your personal life, or your health; get help.

Maybe the best thing we can all do is get away from these cute names. This is depression, pure and simple. We can get through it, but we need to be taken (and take it) seriously.

If it's time for you to partner with your doctor to get through the season or beyond, reaching out sooner rather than later can help make this season merry and bright.

If you or a loved one is in crisis, call 988 immediately. You can do this, there is help.