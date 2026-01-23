IT'S NO BULL!: Pro Bull Riding bucks into Grand Rapids this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Professional Bull Riding is coming to Van Andel Arena this weekend, and that's NO BULL!

The Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour is in it's seventh weekend on tour and the Cooper Tires BPR Grand Rapids is set for two nights of exciting bull riding action on Firday, January 23 at 8:00 PM and Saturday, January 24 at 7:00 PM.

For ticket information, check out the link here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube