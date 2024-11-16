'It’s been a busy first day': Iker's Tacos opens to outpouring of support

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — La Huasteca, a beloved Mexican restaurant, closed several months ago. Now, it has reopened with a new name: Iker’s Tacos.

Iker’s Tacos officially opened its doors at a new location on Coit Avenue, drawing crowds eager to try the authentic Mexican dishes.

FOX 17

“It’s been a busy first day,” said Iker's Tacos owner Salvador Oliveros. “We’re happy, we’re excited, and we feel the love and support of the community. It feels good to be back.”

Reflecting on the rush of customers, he added, “The last time I was this busy was seven months ago, so it’s going to take me a couple of days to get used to it again.”

FOX 17

Customers expressed their excitement about seeing the restaurant return.

“Very excited. Actually, I’ve been waiting. I think it’s, what, seven, eight months now since they closed their other location,” said Alvonte Molet.

The Creston neighborhood welcomed the return of the restaurant with open arms.

FOX 17

“It is some of the best food in town. It’s family-owned,” said Tim Motley.

The reopening carries a deeply personal meaning for owner Oliveros. Iker’s Tacos is named after his son, who passed away unexpectedly last year.

“We are 100% sure he’s looking down and he’s happy with a big smile on his face,” Oliveros said. “We just want to do our best, make him proud, and we wish he was here with us. It’s great to see all these people help and support.”

FOX 17

The support from the community has been a source of comfort.

“There’s no other way to say it: thank you. That’s all I can say. Thank you, thank you, thank you. We want to thank everybody, the community, and the news for helping us spread the word.”

FOX 17

At their previous location, Iker had a special table dedicated to him. Although the new spot lacks that specific table, a tree at the restaurant’s entrance serves as a tribute to his memory.

Grand Rapids Mexican restaurant sets out on comeback with new name after late son Matt Witkos

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube