IT'S A-MAZE-ING: Robinette's corn maze opens for the season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's that time of the year!

Robinette's Corn Maze is opening for the season, starting on Tuesday, Sept. 2 at 10:00 a.m. and running until Nov. 2.

ROBINETTE'S CORN MAZE:



$10 per person

Children 0-2 get in for free

Opens at 10:00 am Monday - Saturday

Opens at 12:00 pm on Sunday

No pets allowed

Tickets are available at the maze entrance, the Red Barn, or the Activity Ticket Booth on weekends

The 6.5-acre maze's design this year was released back in August and celebrates the 175-year history of the city of Grand Rapids. Sharing in a Facebook reel,

"The wait is over! From the lumber days, to "Furniture City", to apple orchards on the edge of town, Grand Rapids has been growing strong for 175 years. For 114 of those years, Robinette's has been part of that story. This fall, our corn maze celebrates the roots we share. Step into the stalks and walk through a living piece of history."

