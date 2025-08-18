Robinette's 2025 corn maze celebrates 175 years of Grand Rapids history

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's always a highly anticipated sign of fall in West Michigan: the surprise corn maze theme!

This year, they're highlighting 175 years of Grand Rapids. In a Facebook reel, they shared,

"The wait is over! From the lumber days, to "Furniture City", to apple orchards on the edge of town, Grand Rapids has been growing strong for 175 years. For 114 of those years, Robinette's has been part of that story. This fall, our corn maze celebrates the roots we share. Step into the stalks and walk through a living piece of history."

The corn maze opens Sept. 2 and is open through Nov. 1. Maze tickets are $10 per person. Find more information here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube