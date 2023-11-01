‘It’s a huge relief’: Local supplier hopes to get back to normal post-UAW strike

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The United Auto Workers strike is over after the union reached tentative agreements with the big three— Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

The six-week campaign started small before expanding gradually to roughly 40,000 UAW members walking off the job.

The strike had widespread effects on businesses all around the United States, including in West Michigan.

An estimated 15 percent of manufacturing jobs in Kent and Ottawa counties supply components for automakers, including Cascade Die Casting Group, Inc.

FOX 17 talked with the CEO of Cascade Die Casting Wednesday who hopes things get back to normal soon.

“It may take three or four weeks for us, actually, to get back to normal volumes. We expect it for the better part of November. Our volume is still going to be down,” Pat Greene explained. “Now that the strike is over, it’s a huge relief. We can go back to work and, most importantly, our people can go back to providing for their families with a little bit of overtime to help them out.”

Cascade Die Casting Group is a privately held aluminum and zinc die casting company, according to its website, and the largest supplier of mirror bases and brackets to the automotive industry.

