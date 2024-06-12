BELMONT, Mich. — It's a big milestone for the Meijer LPGA Classic, reaching its 10th anniversary in 2024. The other number they're celebrating — $10 million donated from the tournament to local food pantries in that span through its Simply Give program.

Without it, addressing hunger in West Michigan would look much different.

'It's a Godsend': Meijer LPGA Classic helps keep food pantries afloat

"I was just talking to a food pantry that’s a partner of ours last week, and they said the need has increased over 40%," said Cathy Cooper, executive director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "So, you know, the work we’re doing here is really well needed.”

Clair Guisfredi, the executive director at North Kent Connect, notices that firsthand.

“Our families are choosing between, 'Do I pay my rent this month to stay in my house or my apartment, or do I use that money for food?'" she said.

As the name would indicate, North Kent Connect is a food pantry that serves people in northern Kent County. Guisfredi said about 400 families walk through their doors every month looking for help, up from 300 per month in 2023.

Their food budget is about $100,000 a year, and Simply Give covers about one third of that total.

“That is incredible," Guisfredi said. "So, we would have a tough time without Meijer's Simply Give.”

It's not just about being able to provide food but making sure they're stocked with quality options.

"We’re able to buy things like fresh produce," Guisfredi said. "This is stuff that’s often very expensive in the grocery store.”

She added, "We have lots of different kinds of meats, proteins. We want nourishing, healthy food for our families.”

There's a reason Guisfredi called the partnership a "godsend."

Cooper said it's just the nature of the Meijer brand.

"Fred Meijer always talked about, you know ... he wanted to make this world a better place," Cooper said. "This is one of the things we're doing that provides not just entertainment for families but really helps the community.”

Referring to Meijer, Guisfredi said, "They understand food insecurity and know how helpful it is for our families to get over a really rough spot to a better place.”

Meijer's goal this year is to raise another $2 million for the Simply Give program so pantries like North Kent Connect can continue fighting food insecurity for years to come.

