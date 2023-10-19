'Is his walk familiar to you?': GR police still working to solve year-old Santino Ysasi murder caught on video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A full year after the murder of Santino Ysasi, police are still working to make an arrest.

It was the overnight hours of Oct. 19, 2022, when somebody walked up to the alcove of St. James School on the West Side of Grand Rapids where Ysasi was sleeping and killed him.

Ysasi, who comes from a large family, was experiencing homelessness at the time of his murder.

“When I hear of a homeless person being killed, and I don’t know all the facts ... it really scares me that there really could be an unhinged psychopath,” GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom told FOX 17 back on Oct. 21, 2022, just a few days after the killing.

Investigators released surveillance video of a person of interest in the case in February 2023.

While the photos and videos released are quite grainy, police believe someone will see something they recognize in them.

“Look at the person walking, and maybe think about, What is that person wearing? Is that person wearing something that looks familiar? Is his walk familiar to you?" explained Executive Director for Silent Observer West Michigan Jennifer Reynolds.

"Some people in law enforcement say that everyone's walk is a little different, and almost like a fingerprint.”

Silent Observer is currently offering a $7,500 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to Ysasi's killer.

“Don't hold back. ... If you know something, your identity is protected; your anonymity is protected,” Reynolds said Thursday.

“There's a whole community of people out there searching for the opportunity to give some closure to this case, and to be able to offer some justice to Santino and his family.”

Anyone with information can reach out to GRPD's detective unit at (616) 456-3380.

Michigan law also permits 100% anonymous tip reporting, which is facilitated by Silent Observer.

You can leave an anonymous voicemail by calling (616) 774-2345, or by visiting their website.

