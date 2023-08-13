Iron Man voice actor Mick Wingert will be a guest at Grand Rapids Comic Con

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The voice of Iron Man/Tony Stark in multiple animated series is coming to West Michigan. Grand Rapids Comic Con has announced that voice actor Mick Wingert will be a guest at the upcoming event, which will be held November 3-5 at the DeVos Place.

Wingert voiced Iron Man in the fourth and fifth seasons of Disney XD’s Avengers Assemble. The character had previously been played by Adrian Pasdar in the first three seasons. Wingert also voiced Iron Man in the Guardians of the Galaxy and the 2017-2020 Spider-Man animated series, which also aired on Disney XD. He also voiced the character in the English dub of the anime series Marvel Future Avengers.

Recently, Wingert reprised the role of Tony Stark in the Disney+ animated series What If…?. The series looks at alternate universes where certain events played out differently than they did in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One episode, “What If… Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark?,” showed Tony being saved by Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) during the attack in Afghanistan, instead of being kidnapped by the Ten Rings and later becoming Iron Man.

Wingert’s other work includes voicing Po and Zeng in Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, Heimerdinger in Arcane, and Slappy the Dummy in 2018’s Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween.

Grand Rapids Comic Con will be held November 3-5 at the DeVos Place. More information on the event can be found on its website.

