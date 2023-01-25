Investigation underway after body found near East Grand Rapids hospital

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities seek information after a body was found in East Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning.

The East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department says the body was located after midnight near Plymouth Avenue and Lake Drive.

The man was found with a head wound, according to public safety officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We’re told the victim — described as a Black male — was taken to the morgue at Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital.

Those with knowledge related to the man’s death are urged to connect with public safety officials by calling 616-949-7010. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

