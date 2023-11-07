Investigation launched after fight at Ottawa Hills High School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Disciplinary action will be taken after fights broke out at a Grand Rapids school Monday.

In a letter to families, Principal Dr. Timothy Mabin says the fighting happened during lunch at Ottawa Hills High School. No injuries were reported but an investigation is currently underway.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated and those involved in the fighting have been identified and will face discipline according to school policy and the law,” writes Mabin.

Other individuals who recorded the fight, cheered or encouraged Monday’s events will also be disciplined, the letter reads.

We’re told Grand Rapids police officers were called in to oversee the dismissal period.

Read the full letter below:

Grand Rapids Public Schools

