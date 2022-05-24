International artist brings cross-cultural work to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Not one to let a chance of rain get in his way, internationally acclaimed artist Royyal Dog is starting work on a brand new mural in Grand Rapids, a day early due to the weather forecast.

Chris Chanyang Shim, who goes by the name Royyal Dog, is a graffiti artist with a global platform. His paintings have cropped up in the Netherlands, Israel, Sydney, South Korea, and the United States. He is especially known for his photorealistic compositions, often spotlighting Korean and African-American woman, but he has also created paintings of celebrities such as Michelle Obama, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.

Today, Royyal Dog brings an original work to the art scene of Grand Rapids, one that likewise celebrates international connections.

The mural's debut happens almost a year after the Sister Cities International Agreement was created between Grand Rapids and Gangnam-gu District, a city in South Korea. In September 2021, the two cities embarked upon this agreement in hopes of fostering a cultural and creative partnership.

Fittingly, Royyal Dog's new mural will highlight the contributions of Asian-American communities to West Michigan. According to a statement from the artist, the mural will depict a Korean woman in a hanbok dress, decorated with hibiscus flowers.

The mural will be displayed on the south facade of the Hopson Flats building, on Grandville Avenue, in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids. Measuring approximately 30' x 35', the mural will be on public display from today until June 9, 2022.

To learn more about Royyal Dog and his work, visit his website here.