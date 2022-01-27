Internal Affairs find GRPD officers’ actions appropriate in McDonald’s arrest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An investigation conducted by Grand Rapids Internal Affairs found that officers acted appropriately during the arrest of a Black man in the parking lot of a McDonald’s.

On Sept. 3, 2021, Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) Officers were seen arresting the man in a parking lot on 28th Street. Since then, the video went viral and showed the man kneeling on the ground surrounded by GRPD and a K-9 unit.

The man was arrested for malicious destruction of police property and attempted assault/resisting of a police officer.

Since then, the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability states that they reviewed almost 60 complaints about the arrest and accusations of impartial policing by GRPD.

Further review of body camera footage alongside other evidence lead the Internal Affairs Unit to find all allegations to be unfounded and further found the officers acted according to department protocol.

