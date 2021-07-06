Indian Trails Golf Course begins offering Speedgolf to players

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Indian Trails Golf Course announced on Tuesday that it will become the first golf course in the state to be recognized as a Speedgolf-friendly course by Speedgolf USA.

Speedgolf is a faster, fitness-oriented alternative to traditional golf that combines golf strokes and running time to create a cumulative score, according to a news release.

Golfers in this sport run rather than walk or ride in a golf cart.

Players wear athletic apparel and use lightweight carry bags for clubs.

“By adding Speedgolf to our offerings at Indian Trails, we can provide opportunities for outdoor recreation that fit the lifestyle of more visitors,” said David Marquardt, parks and recreation director for the City of Grand Rapids. “I’m excited to expand our commitment to a healthy and active community.”

Indian Trails Greenskeeper Craig Kooienga says Speedgolf will bring in new golfers looking for something quicker than a typical round.

Tee times will be offered Tuesday and Saturday mornings from 6:45 to 7 a.m.

Greens fees are $10 for nine holes and $15 for 18 holes. A complementary sports drink is included with greens fees.

Visitors can book Speedgolf tee times on the Indian Trains Golf Course website here.