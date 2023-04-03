Incubus coming to Van Andel Arena this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grammy-nominated band Incubus is coming to Grand Rapids this summer.

The multi-platinum-selling rock band will perform at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday, August 2, as part of its 2023 summer tour.

The band will perform in 29 cities this summer with special guests Badflower and paris jackson.

Tickets will be available with Citi and artist presale beginning Tuesday, April 4, withgeneral ticket sales starting Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m.

Incubus marked the 20th anniversary of their multi-platinum and critically acclaimed album, Morning View, in 2021.

