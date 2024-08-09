In the Image offering Martin Lawrence tickets for $1 each

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — People in Grand Rapids scored a deal on Martin Lawrence tickets. The legendary comedian performs at Van Andel Arena later this month.

Each person who donated $1.00 to In the Image received a ticket to see the show.

The offer was part of National Dollar Day. The goal was to provide those who normally can't afford things like live shows a chance to participate.

In the Image helps thousands of West Michiganders receive basic needs like clothes and hygiene products.

The organization tells us people began lining up at 9:30 a.m., further adding how rewarding it is to offer such an experience.

“Our mission here has provided hope, dignity and respect through the best shopping experience,” says Free Store Coordinator Sheena Walls. “This money does not have to buy, and having those tickets for $1 make it very affordable for working class families or people that probably couldn't afford the regular price to come and get that ticket today.”

We’re told more tickets may become available, so keep checking In the Image’s social media pages in the weeks ahead.

