Ice-skating season at Van Andel Arena begins Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ice skating at Van Andel Arena begins Monday, Dec. 20 after the Grand Rapids City Commission approved a plan to host the season’s ice skating at the arena while construction at Rosa Parks Circle continues.

The city’s Parks and Recreation department, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc and Van Andel Arena finalized the skating plan, which includes free skating and skate rentals, according to a news release Thursday.

The winter public skating season at Van Andel Arena includes 10 days of skating over the next month with 29, 90-minute skating sessions.

Each skating session is open to 150 skaters.

Of those, 100 spots will be reservable, with the remaining 50 available for walk-up skating on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reservations for up to six skaters at a time can be made online.

Officials say group reservations should only be made with people in the same household.

Open skating will take place:

Monday, Dec. 20 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26 – 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.